Travis Scott Throws The First Pitch At His New Cacti Park Baseball Stadium

The stadium played host to a spring training game over the weekend.

BYLavender Alexandria
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEB 24, 2024:

Travis Scott's creative range stretches far beyond just music. Though albums like RODEO, ASTROWORLD, and UTOPIA are fan favorites, he's got plenty more to offer. His brand stretched into the world of fashion with regular merch drops and brand collaborations often aligning with new music. Last year, he stretched into the world of film when he dropped a movie called CIRCUS MAXIMUS alongside the release of UTOPIA. But now he's diving into the world of sports in a much more direct way than ever before.

That came with the opening of his new baseball stadium Cacti Park. The park is in West Palm Beach and serves as a training facility that will also host Spring training games. Scott himself was in attendance over the weekend then the Astros took on the Nationals. But he wasn't just there, he actually got to throw the first pitch in the stadium named after his own seltzer brand. Videos of the pitch he threw made the rounds online and while it isn't perfect it certainly a far cry from some of the weakest efforts celebs have made in the role in the past. Check out the video of his honorary introduction to the stadium below.

Travis Scott's First Pitch At Cacti Park

Over the weekend, Travis Scott's newest album UTOPIA was certified double platinum. The album dropped in July of last year and achieved the milestone impressively quickly. Tracks like "I KNOW" and "FE!N" have racked up more than 300 million Spotify streams since it's release and both are still currently charting on the Hot 100.

Despite normally taking some time off between album releases, Scott began teasing his next release immediately. He recently claimed that he needed to "kick into a new gear" for his next project, though he isn't clear about exactly what that means. What do you think of Travis Scott's Cacti drink getting the naming rights to an MLB spring training stadium? How do you think he did at throwing the first pitch? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
