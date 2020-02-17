baseball
- MusicTravis Scott Throws The First Pitch At His New Cacti Park Baseball StadiumThe stadium played host to a spring training game over the weekend. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsAnthony Rendon Suspended For Altercation With FanAnthony Rendon learns fate after altercation with fan after game. By Tyler Reed
- SportsMegan Thee Stallion Serves "Body-ody" As She Throws First Pitch At Astros GameShe back in her hometown for a big March Madness Music Fest performance tomorrow, and she couldn't miss the Astros v. White Sox.By Erika Marie
- Sports6ix9ine Nearly Hit With Beer Can At World Baseball Classic GameThe rapper got into an argument with some people in the stands after he stopped by to taunt fans of his opposing team.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsYasiel Puig To Plead Guilty For Lying To Federal Agents In Illegal Gambling CaseYasiel Puig is pleading guilty to lying to law enforcement officials about placing bets with an illegal gambling operator.By Cole Blake
- SportsBlack Teen Baseball Star Leaves School Over Racist Comment From Staff: ReportTony Humphrey joined the track team to gain speed, but the assistant athletic director told him he "gained that speed by running from the police."By Erika Marie
- SportsYasiel Puig Pays Accuser, Settles Sexual Battery LawsuitPuig settles his long time sexual battery case dispute.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsStephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 Philadelphia AthletesStephen A. Smith showed love to some of Philadelphia's most iconic athletes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDavid Ortiz Speaks On Whether Or Not Barry Bonds Belongs In HOFDavid Ortiz has a strong opinion on Barry Bonds.By Alexander Cole
- SportsQuavo Nearly Hits A Home Run: WatchQuavo can play any sport.By Alex Zidel
- SportsStephen A. Smith Apologizes For "Insensitive & Regrettable" Remarks About Shohei OhtaniThe sports commentator caught major backlash for criticizing the Angels pitcher for not being able to speak English.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Left Puzzled After Woman Asks Him To Sign A BaseballJay-Z has a priceless reaction after he's asked to sign a baseball. By Aron A.
- NewsRob $tone Reps His Team With "All Nine Innings"Rob $tone represents the San Diego Padres with the official team anthem "All Nine Innings." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMethod Man & Streetlife's "Squad Up" Is The 2021 NY Yankee SongMethod Man, Streetlife, and Havoc's "Squad Up" is the official 2021 song of the New York Yankees. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsLeBron James Is Officially Part-Owner Of Boston Red SoxLeBron James becomes a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox alongside his good friend Maverick Carter.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMLB To Finally Recognize The Negro Leagues As An Official Major LeagueIn a long-overdue decision, Major League Baseball will officially recognize the Negro Leagues as apart of the major leagues.By Cole Blake
- SportsMarlins Make Kim Ng The First Female GM In MLB HistoryKim Ng also becomes the first female GM in the history of North American men's professional sports.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMets' Yoenis Cespedes Nowhere To Be Found Prior To MatchYoenis Cespedes did not report to the Truist Park where his Mets are taking on the Atlanta Braves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSam Coonrod, Giants Pitcher, Refuses To Kneel For BLM With Team: "I'm A Christian"San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod opposes points in Black Lives Matter so he chose not to kneel alongside his team.By Erika Marie
- SportsCleveland Indians Are Contemplating A Name ChangeThe Cleveland Indians are looking to review their name.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSpike Lee Shares Script For Unmade Jackie Robinson Movie With Denzel WashingtonSpike Lee shares the script for an unmade Jackie Robinson movie he wrote in 1996, which he hoped would star Denzel Washinton.By Cole Blake
- TVStephen A. Smith Suggests Dramatic Punishment For The AstrosStephen A. has had enough with the cheating Astros.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTim Tebow Has Reportedly Engaged In Talks With The XFLTim Tebow hasn't played professional football in a very long time.By Alexander Cole