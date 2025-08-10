Air Jordan 1 Cleat In “Game Royal” Drops For Baseball Season

The Air Jordan 1 MCS Baseball Cleat “Game Royal” returns this fall, blending a heritage basketball look with diamond-ready performance. This version takes the iconic Jordan 1 silhouette and reworks it for the field, giving players a chance to bring a bit of sneaker culture to their game.

The colorway draws on one of Jordan Brand’s most recognizable palettes, with crisp white leather, bold Game Royal overlays, and sharp black accents. Built for performance, the MCS cleat system offers strong traction without sacrificing comfort.

The durable upper maintains the classic AJ1 paneling, while the cleated outsole is optimized for baseball movements. This combination of familiar style and sport-specific engineering makes it a go-to option for athletes who value both function and aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 1 has been a staple in sneaker culture since Michael Jordan’s rookie season in 1985. Its crossover appeal has fueled countless adaptations, from skate shoes to golf spikes, and now baseball cleats.

This “Game Royal” edition continues that tradition of versatility, proving the AJ1’s design works far beyond the hardwood. Further the latest photos highlight the clean leather finish, patent accents, and vibrant outsole that set this pair apart.

It’s another example of Jordan Brand’s ability to keep a classic fresh while meeting the demands of modern sport.

Air Jordan 1 MCS Baseball Cleat “Game Royal”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 MCS Baseball Cleat “Game Royal” features a white leather base with bold Game Royal overlays and sleek black patent leather details. The black Swoosh stands out against the white midfoot panel, while the padded collar ensures comfort during play.

Also, the outsole is fitted with molded cleats in matching Game Royal for consistent grip on the field. Perforations on the toe box allow for breathability, and the tongue is accented with the Jumpman logo.

Overll, the AJ1’s timeless paneling remains intact, making this cleat as stylish as it is functional for baseball players at all levels.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 MCS Baseball Cleat “Game Royal” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike