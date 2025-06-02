The Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement” Is Ready For Kickoff

Image via Nike
The Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement” blends iconic sneaker design with performance cleat features.

The Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement” blends iconic style with game-ready performance. Borrowing cues from the classic Air Jordan 3, this cleat revives the famed "Black Cement" look with a football twist.

Premium black leather overlays and a grey mesh base set the tone, while cement print Swooshes add that unmistakable Jordan heritage. Jordan Brand’s cleats have long taken inspiration from their basketball roots, and the Stadium 90 is no exception.

Designed for traction and speed, the cleated sole is built for cutting through turf while the lightweight upper ensures mobility. Details like the red tongue tag and white Jumpman logos pay homage to the original Air Jordan lineage, making this pair as stylish as it is functional.

Football cleats inspired by legendary sneakers aren't new, but Jordan Brand’s execution continues to raise the bar. The Stadium 90 “Black Cement” connects the dots between streetwear history and athletic performance, delivering a cleat that stands out both on the field and off.

Take a closer look at the official photos above to appreciate the craftsmanship and nods to Jordan’s storied past.

Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement”
The Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement” features a grey mesh upper with premium black leather overlays. A bold cement print Swoosh runs along the side, tying back to the iconic Air Jordan 3 look.

Red branding on the tongue and a white Jumpman at the heel round out the tribute. Underfoot, a rugged cleated sole provides grip for quick cuts and explosive plays.

With its sleek build and familiar colorway, the cleat brings a fresh edge to football gear while honoring Jordan Brand’s deep legacy. It’s performance and history, stitched into one clean package.

Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Stadium 90 Football “Black Cement” will be released later on in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. 

