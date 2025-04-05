A Fresh Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low “Seahawks” Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Seahawks” colorway brings bold team spirit to one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Featuring a clean mix of green, blue, and white, this version draws clear inspiration from Seattle’s football team without being an official collaboration. The look is fresh, vibrant, and rooted in classic Jordan heritage. The Air Jordan 1 Low has remained a staple since debuting in 1985. Designed for off-court style, it delivers everyday comfort without sacrificing the legacy of Michael Jordan’s original model. Its low-top cut and straightforward paneling offer a perfect canvas for creative colorways like this one.

The “Seahawks” rendition stands out for its unique color-blocking and retro vibe. This pair uses a mix of leather panels, a vintage midsole, and updated stitching for a sharp, modern take. It feels both nostalgic and new. It’s not just for fans of the team, it’s for anyone who appreciates clean colors and classic design. The bold green heel and navy blue overlays tie the whole look together in a way that feels balanced and wearable. The official images show the sneaker from all angles, spotlighting its smooth leather construction and vibrant accents. It’s a bold yet approachable entry into the Jordan 1 Low catalog.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Seahawks”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Seahawks” features white leather underlays with green toeboxes and heel tabs. Blue overlays and Swooshes wrap the upper, accented by green stitching. The aged midsole contrasts nicely with the dark blue rubber outsole. Inside, a special graphic lines the sockliner. The Wings logo lands embroidered on the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Seahawks” will be released at some point during the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike