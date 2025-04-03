An Official Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan”

Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan” gets a soft makeover as official photos reveal a clean and story-driven new colorway.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan” have surfaced, and the colorway takes a clean, minimalist approach. This version nods to Beijing’s Dongdan basketball culture with refined details and elevated materials. The light neutral tones balance streetwear edge with lifestyle wearability. The Air Jordan 1 Low has seen countless variations over the years, from bold retros to regional exclusives. But this pair keeps things understated while still making a statement. It features neutral tones and subtle contrasts that highlight its build quality and thoughtful design.

Jordan Brand’s low-top iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker has evolved far beyond the hardwood. The model has become a streetwear staple, often tapped for collaborations and themed colorways. The “Dongdan” edition taps into that legacy while celebrating one of China’s most iconic outdoor courts. The official images show off every detail of the sneaker, from its soft color palette to the Dongdan-inspired graphic stamped on the heel. These photos suggest that Jordan Brand continues to lean into themed releases that offer a mix of storytelling and subtle design.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan”
Image via Nike

This pair features white leather uppers with beige suede overlays and matching laces. Also, a tan suede Swoosh stands out along the sides. Further, Dongdan’s logo is stamped on one heel, while a Jordan Wings logo covers the other. FInally, cream midsoles and a light gum outsole complete the look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Expect more details to surface as the release date approaches. The pair will likely be available through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers. Stay tuned for updates on early access or exclusive region drops.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

