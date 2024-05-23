Jordan Spizike Low “Dongdan” Drop Details: Photos

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to debut in the new "Dongdan" colorway, celebrating streetball culture in Shanghai. Jordan Brand’s support for global basketball competitions shines through its commitment to the Dongdan tournament in China. Much like the Quai 54 event in Paris, Dongdan is a vibrant celebration of streetball, and this special sneaker release marks the occasion. The "Dongdan" colorway features a crisp white base, providing a clean backdrop for the vivid details. Purple, teal and red accents add a dynamic touch to the design, making the sneaker stand out.

The white leather upper ensures durability and a sleek look. Teal details highlight the midsole and lacing system, while purple accents appear on the heel and tongue. Red touches on the outsole and branding add a bold finish. This release is highly anticipated among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. The "Dongdan" colorway not only honors the tournament but also celebrates the global impact of basketball culture. Keep an eye out for this unique release, as it’s sure to be a favorite for both collectors and players.

"Dongdan" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a light blue rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the sneakers have an air bubble for enhanced cushioning. Further, its uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by subtle grey elephant print detailing on the toebox and heels. Adding depth to the design, white mesh panels adorn the sides. FInally, vibrant purple, red, and teal details include the side tabs and lace locks.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Dongdan” is releasing on August 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

