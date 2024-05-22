Air Jordan 6 “Paris Olympics” Dropping This August

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Summer Olympics are creating some amazing sneakers.

The Air Jordan 6 debuts with a fresh take on its classic style, maintaining its sleek design while adding modern touches. The high-top silhouette blends heritage with contemporary flair. An exciting upcoming release is the "Paris Olympics" colorway, featuring shades of light grey, silver, and gold. This unique mix offers a refined and luxurious appearance, designed specifically for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, ensuring these sneakers make a statement.

The "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6 retains the original model's iconic features, including visible Air cushioning and the Jumpman logo. The distinct color palette enhances its visual appeal, making it a standout piece for sneaker fans and collectors alike. Anticipation is high for the release of the "Paris Olympics" colorway, thanks to its premium materials and striking design. This sneaker continues to captivate with its blend of modern design and respect for the brand's legacy. Overall, this pair features a clean and elegant color scheme, perfectly timed for one of the world's biggest sporting events.

"Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6

The shoes have an icy light blue sole with a light grey midsole. The uppers are made of light grey and silver materials, with holes for better airflow. Gold details are all over the shoes, including the Jordan logos. This adds to the majestic color theme. Overall, this pair is ideal for the Olympics. Prepare for its launch in August 2024.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Paris Olympics” is releasing on August 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

