Air Jordan 6 Craft “Paris” Dropping August 2024

The Air Jordan 6 Craft emerges as a stylish rendition of the classic sneaker. It's celebrated for its sleek design and revamped appearance. It maintains the signature high-top silhouette, embodying both heritage and modernity in its construction. An upcoming highlight of the Air Jordan 6 Craft is the "Paris" colorway, showcasing a blend of grey, silver, and gold tones. This unique combination offers a sophisticated and luxurious look that sets it apart. The sneakers are specifically designed for the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

The "Paris" Air Jordan 6 Craft retains the iconic features of the original model. It has features such as the visible Air cushioning and the renowned Jumpman logo. The incorporation of the distinct color scheme elevates its aesthetic appeal. It creates a statement piece for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Anticipation surrounds the release of the "Paris" colorway due to its fusion of premium materials and the incorporation of the distinctive grey, silver, and gold palette. The sneaker continues to captivate enthusiasts with its contemporary design while paying homage to the legacy of the brand.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons” Gets A First Look

"Paris" Air Jordan 6 Craft

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a translucent light icy blue sole with a grey midsole. A combination of grey and silver materials construct the uppers, with perforations for maximum breathability. Gold accents can be found all around the sneakers, including the Jordan branding. This adds to the royal color scheme that these sneakers take on. Overall, this pair is perfectly dressed for the Olympic Games. Get ready for this release, scheduled for August of 2024.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 6 Craft “Paris” will be released in August of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” First Details Revealed

[Via]