Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” First Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is an iconic sneaker revered for its classic design and enduring popularity. Retaining the original high-top silhouette, it remains a symbol of timeless style and cultural significance. Crafted with premium leather, it ensures durability while offering comfort for everyday wear. One of the anticipated colorways for the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the "Midnight Navy" edition. This upcoming release draws inspiration from deep navy tones, bringing a fresh and striking appeal to the classic design. The shoe highlights a combination of navy blue overlays atop a white leather base, creating a bold contrast that captures attention effortlessly.

The "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG retains its trademark elements, including the renowned Swoosh logo and the iconic Air cushioning for optimal comfort. The navy blue accents on the overlays complement the overall design, accentuating the shoe's timeless style. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Air Jordan line eagerly await the release of the "Midnight Navy" colorway due to its fusion of classic design with a vibrant new color scheme. Its nod to the original Jordan 1 roots while embracing a fresh color palette makes it a highly anticipated addition to the Air Jordan collection.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with midnight navy leather overlays. A black leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Moreover, black laces and a black Wings logo complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” will be released in September 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

