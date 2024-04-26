Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Gets New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG stands as an emblem of timeless style and cultural significance, boasting its original high-top silhouette. Crafted from premium leather, it promises durability and comfort for everyday wear. Among the anticipated releases is the "Midnight Navy" edition, drawing inspiration from deep navy tones to infuse a fresh and striking appeal into the classic design. Featuring navy blue overlays atop a white leather base, this upcoming release creates a bold contrast that effortlessly captures attention.

Retaining its signature elements, including the iconic Swoosh logo and Air cushioning, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG offers optimal comfort and timeless style. The navy blue accents on the overlays complement the overall aesthetic, enhancing the shoe's classic design. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "Midnight Navy" colorway, which seamlessly blends classic roots with a vibrant new color palette. Its fusion of heritage and modernity makes it a highly anticipated addition to the Air Jordan collection.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with midnight navy leather overlays. A black leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Moreover, black laces and a black Wings logo complete the design. Overall, this sneaker features a clean and simple color scheme. The pair is dropping this fall and the colorway is perfect for the darker months.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” will be released on September 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

