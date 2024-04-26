Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Gets On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 3 OG is joining forces with contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney for an exclusive WMNS release. Renowned for her exploration of race, gender, pop culture, and politics, Abney lends her unique perspective to this collaboration. The upcoming pairs showcase a vibrant green and tan color scheme, injecting a modern twist into the classic silhouette. Nina Chanel Abney's artistic vision adds depth to the Air Jordan 3 OG, blending elements of her dynamic style with the iconic sneaker design. This collaboration aims to celebrate diversity and self-expression, reflecting Abney's dedication to addressing social issues through her artwork.

This collaboration breathes new life into the shoe, infusing it with Abney's artistic creativity and cultural impact. By embracing fresh perspectives and pushing boundaries, the Air Jordan 3 OG continues to evolve. The exclusive WMNS release ensures that the collaboration reaches a broad audience, amplifying its message of inclusivity and empowerment. Sneaker enthusiasts and art aficionados alike can anticipate the launch of the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney collaboration, a seamless blend of streetwear and contemporary art that transcends conventional boundaries.

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 OG

Image via fkzsneakers

Expected to drop in June 2024, these sneakers boast a tan rubber sole and matching midsole, complete with a subtle air bubble at the heel. Crafted from green canvas and suede, the uppers exude a fresh aesthetic ideal for spring and summer. With its perfect colorway, this pair is poised to become a fan favorite and a standout release.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney will be released on June 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via fkzsneakers

Image via fkzsneakers

