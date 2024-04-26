Jordan Spizike Low “Neutral Olive” Gets Drop Details

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to make a stylish statement with its upcoming "Neutral Olive" colorway. This iteration of the iconic silhouette combines earthy tones of brown and olive for a versatile and sophisticated look. Scheduled to drop later this year, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated colorway. Featuring a combination of brown and olive hues throughout the upper, the Jordan Spizike Low in "Neutral Olive" offers a fresh take on the classic silhouette. The earthy color palette adds a touch of refinement to the shoe, making it suitable for both casual wear and more formal occasions.

Whether paired with jeans and a t-shirt or dressed up with a more tailored ensemble, these sneakers are sure to turn heads wherever you go. With its timeless design and understated color scheme, the Spizike Low in "Neutral Olive" is destined to become a wardrobe staple for Jordan enthusiasts. As the release date for the Jordan Spizike Low "Neutral Olive" approaches, anticipation continues to build among sneakerheads eager to get their hands on this coveted colorway. The Spizike Low remains a favorite among Jordan fans worldwide.

“Neutral Olive” Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole paired with a black midsole, and a white signature air bubble unit beneath the heels for enhanced cushioning. Brown leather forms the base of the uppers, with brown and olive elephant print adorning the toebox and heels. Ventilation is provided by olive mesh panels on the sides, while the design is secured with brown laces. Burn orange accents embellish the lace locks, tongue, and heels, adding depth to the overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Neutral Olive” will be released in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

