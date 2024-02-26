Jordan Spizike Low “Obsidian” Official Photos Revealed

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Obsidian" colorway. These sneakers are anticipated to feature a sleek and understated design, perfect for versatile styling. With a focus on comfort and performance, the Spizike Low promises to deliver a snug fit and reliable support for wearers on the go. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the "Obsidian" iteration is expected to showcase a deep blue hue that exudes sophistication.

The always iconic Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, adding a touch of brand recognition to these stylish kicks. Overall, the Jordan Spizike Low in the "Obsidian" colorway is poised to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping out for a casual outing, these sneakers offer the perfect blend of style and functionality. Stay tuned for the official release date and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these highly anticipated kicks.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold” Releasing Earlier Than Expected

"Obsidian" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a deep obsidian blue rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole, housing the signature air bubble unit beneath the heels for enhanced cushioning. White leather forms the base of the uppers, with grey and blue elephant print adorning the toebox and heels. Ventilation is provided by white mesh panels on the sides, while the design is secured with crisp white laces. Obsidian accents embellish the lace locks, tongue, and heels, adding depth to the overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Obsidian” will be released in June 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chicago” Coming Soon

[Via]