Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” Receives Retailer Images

More retailer photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" are here, giving fans a closer look at this upcoming release. The sail leather base pairs perfectly with dark obsidian and university blue leather overlays, creating a clean and versatile look. This "Obsidian" colorway mirrors its high-top counterpart, making it a must-have for fans of classic designs. With its premium materials and sleek styling, this Air Jordan 1 Low is a standout for both casual wear and sneaker collections. Crafted with precision, it blends timeless aesthetics with everyday performance.

Further, every detail of the "Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Low showcases its iconic design and high-quality craftsmanship. Sneakerheads are buzzing with excitement, eager to add this sought-after pair to their collections. Also, as more retailer photos emerge, anticipation for the release continues to build. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for updates as this timeless silhouette gets ready to hit shelves. Whether you’re a collector or just a fan of clean, versatile sneakers, the "Obsidian" is a perfect addition to any lineup.

"Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature an obsidian rubber sole matched with a sail midsole for a balanced look. Also, the uppers are crafted from sail leather, accented by obsidian and university blue leather overlays. Further, an obsidian Nike Swoosh completes the sleek colorway. Additional touches also include white Nike branding on the tongue and an obsidian Wings logo on the heels. Altogether, these sneakers deliver a clean and cohesive design.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” will be released on March 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, with its versatile colorway and classic design, the pair is expected to sell out quickly. Overall, sneaker enthusiasts should mark their calendars to secure a pair on release day.

Image via JD Sports UK