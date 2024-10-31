Air Jordan 1 Low OG Combines UNC Blue With "Obsidian" Tones

A big release now has a release date.

Get ready for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the "Obsidian" colorway, closely resembling its high-top counterpart. Detailed photos have surfaced, showcasing the sail leather base paired with dark obsidian and university blue leather overlays. This "Obsidian" color scheme offers a classic and versatile appearance, making it suitable for any occasion. With its sleek design and high-quality materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to attract sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with careful attention to detail, this iteration promises to deliver both style and performance.

From the iconic color palette to the classic silhouette, every element of this sneaker reflects quality and craftsmanship. Sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Obsidian" colorway, excited to add this highly sought-after pair to their collections. A release date has been set, so stay tuned for further updates and get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Low in "Obsidian." Whether you're a dedicated collector or a casual sneaker fan, this timeless silhouette is sure to stand out in any rotation.

"Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via size?

The sneakers showcase an obsidian rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are made from sail leather, complemented by obsidian and university blue leather overlays. An obsidian Nike Swoosh finishes off the colorway on these sneakers. Additional details include the tongue, which displays white Nike branding. Finally, the heels feature an obsidian Wings logo. Overall, these sneakers present a clean and unified color scheme.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” will be released on March 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via size?