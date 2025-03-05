The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" Keeps It Classic

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" continues Jordan Brand’s legacy with a fresh take on a timeless color scheme. The silhouette debuted in 1985 and changed basketball and sneaker culture forever. While the high-top version remains iconic, the low-top model has carved its own space among collectors and casual wearers alike. This latest iteration brings a mix of classic and modern design, offering a versatile look for any setting. The sneaker features a balanced blend of white, obsidian, and university blue, creating a clean yet striking contrast. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is known for its premium construction and timeless appeal, making it a go-to choice for those who appreciate heritage and comfort.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has experimented with various colorways, but the combination of navy and Carolina blue remains a fan favorite. This release brings that familiar look to a new generation of sneakerheads. The detailed photos highlight the premium materials and clean execution of this pair. Smooth and tumbled leather panels enhance the visual depth, while the classic Wings logo on the heel reinforces its OG status. Whether you are a longtime Jordan fan or a newcomer to the brand, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" is a standout addition to any collection.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a white leather base with rich obsidian overlays on the toe box, eyelets, and Swoosh. A university blue heel adds a pop of color, contrasting against the darker tones. The shoe sits atop a sail midsole for a vintage feel, while a black rubber outsole provides durability. Nike Air branding on the tongue and a stitched Wings logo on the heel complete the design.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” will be released on March 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike