The Women’s Nike Shox R4 “Black Floral” Is A Statement Piece

The Nike Shox R4 “Black Floral” colorway takes the bold design of the early 2000s and adds a fresh, elegant twist. First introduced in 2000, the Nike Shox series revolutionized performance footwear with its signature spring-like cushioning system. The Shox R4, a standout in the lineup, was designed as a futuristic runner built for impact absorption and energy return. Over the years, the model has made a strong comeback, embraced as both a performance shoe and a streetwear staple. This latest iteration stays true to its roots while incorporating new details. The “Black Floral” colorway leans into an all-black theme with intricate floral textures subtly embedded into the synthetic upper.

Perforated detailing enhances breathability, while the iconic Shox columns remain the focal point, delivering a responsive feel with every step. The mix of textures and glossy finishes gives the shoe a sophisticated edge, perfect for those who want a sleek yet bold look. The photos showcase the details up close, highlighting the contrast between the smooth synthetic leather and the textured floral overlays. With its dark, mysterious aesthetic, this women’s exclusive release adds another chapter to the Shox legacy, proving its continued relevance in sneaker culture.

Nike Shox R4 “Black Floral”

Image via Nike

The Nike Shox R4 “Black Floral” features an all-black synthetic leather upper with subtle floral patterns embossed throughout. The perforated panels on the sides and toe box add breathability, while tonal black branding keeps the design clean. Also, the signature Shox cushioning system in the heel delivers superior shock absorption and a futuristic look. Further, a glossy black midsole and outsole complete the design, making this pair a sleek and versatile addition to any sneaker rotation.

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Shox R4 “Black Floral” will be released on April 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike