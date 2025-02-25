Nike Revives The Shox R4 With Stunning "Blue Lagoon" Accents

The Nike Shox R4 has always been one of the boldest silhouettes in Nike’s lineup. First introduced in 2000, the sneaker stood out with its futuristic design and revolutionary cushioning system. Designed for both comfort and high-energy performance, the Shox R4 became a staple among runners and streetwear enthusiasts alike. Over two decades later, Nike continues to push its boundaries, bringing back classic models with fresh colorways. The latest release, the Nike Shox R4 "Blue Lagoon," adds a modern twist to the silhouette’s legacy. Staying true to its original structure, the sneaker features the signature Shox columns on the heel, providing that signature spring-like responsiveness.

This time, the Blue Lagoon accents inject a fresh, eye-catching update to the design. The combination of white and metallic silver keeps the look clean, making it versatile for both sporty and casual wear. Nike has a long history of reintroducing retro favorites, and the Shox R4 remains a standout. Whether worn for comfort, nostalgia, or bold styling, the model continues to find its place in today’s sneaker scene. As seen in the images, the Blue Lagoon details shine through, complementing the sneaker’s sleek, aerodynamic build. Check out the detailed shots to get a closer look at the latest evolution of the Nike Shox R4.

Nike Shox R4 “Blue Lagoon”

Image via JD Sports UK

The shoes brings a futuristic edge to the classic silhouette. Featuring a mix of white leather and metallic silver overlays, the upper boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design. Perforated suede panels add breathability, while the signature Shox cushioning system stands out in vibrant Blue Lagoon. A black rubber outsole enhances durability, rounding out a sneaker built for both comfort and statement-making style.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Shox R4 “Blue lagoon” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via JD Sports UK