Nike Shox R4 “White Iridescent” Brings Back Early 2000s Energy

The Nike Shox R4 is one of the most recognizable sneakers from the early 2000s. Known for its futuristic design and innovative cushioning, the silhouette made waves in both performance and lifestyle wear. The sneaker’s Shox technology, with its signature spring-like columns, provided a bold alternative to traditional Air cushioning. Over the years, Nike has revived the model in fresh colorways, keeping its appeal alive. Even after two decades, the Shox R4 continues to be a statement piece in sneaker culture.

Now, Nike is bringing a new twist with the "White Iridescent" edition. This version keeps the signature Shox DNA but adds a shimmering, reflective effect. The mix of metallic tones and clean white uppers gives the sneaker a sleek, modern look. It’s the perfect fusion of early-2000s nostalgia and contemporary sneaker culture. Whether on the streets or in a collection, this pair is bound to turn heads. The iridescent panels shift colors under different lighting, adding an eye-catching element. This release stays true to the bold, futuristic appeal that made the Shox R4 an icon.

Nike Shox R4 “White Iridescent”

Image via Nike

The Nike Shox R4 “White Iridescent” features a perforated white leather upper with a glossy, shifting iridescent finish along the sides. Also, silver detailing accents the design, complementing the gradient shimmer effect. Further, a metallic silver Swoosh contrasts against the upper. The signature Shox columns in the heel offer a bold, futuristic vibe while delivering responsive cushioning. A grey rubber outsole completes the design, ensuring durability and traction.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Shox R4 “White Iridescent” will be released in the spring or the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. The futuristic design and reflective details make this a standout addition to the Shox lineup. Fans of the early-2000s aesthetic will not want to miss this release.

Image via Nike