Nike Shox R4 “White/Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled

This pair also features a vibrant volt.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Shox R4 “White/Metallic Silver” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers boast a metallic silver rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology in volt green. Also, the uppers are in metallic silver, creating a cohesive look with white overlays. Further, a white Swoosh adorns the sides, while black and white branding accents the tongues. Finally, small details are on the heels, completing the design.

The Nike Shox R4 is set to release in a striking “White/Metallic Silver” colorway. This upcoming drop features a clean white and silver upper, giving the shoe a sleek and futuristic look. The metallic accents add a modern touch to the classic design. One of the standout features of this colorway is the vibrant volt Shox columns under the heels. The bright pop of color contrasts against the neutral upper, making the design more dynamic. The Shox columns not only provide a unique aesthetic but also offer excellent cushioning and support, key elements of the Shox R4.

