Nike Shox R4 “Black/Metallic Gold” Officially Revealed

This sneaker is starting to come back.

The Nike Shox R4 is making a comeback this year, and one of the most anticipated releases is the upcoming "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway. Known for its distinct design and innovative technology, the Shox R4 has always stood out in the sneaker world. This new edition features a sleek black upper, giving the shoe a modern and bold look. Metallic gold accents on the heel and branding add a touch of luxury, making the sneaker even more eye-catching. The Nike Shox R4’s signature Shox cushioning system remains a key feature, providing excellent shock absorption and comfort.

The combination of black and gold gives the sneaker a stylish edge, perfect for both casual wear and athletic performance. The return of the Shox R4 marks an exciting moment for fans of the classic design. With its mix of performance and style, the "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway is set to be a standout release. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Shox line or new to the design, this edition offers a fresh take on the iconic silhouette. Keep an eye out for this drop as the Nike Shox R4 continues to make its presence felt this year.

"Black/Metallic Gold" Nike Shox R4

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology in a metallic silver. Also, the uppers are in metallic gold, creating a cohesive look with black overlays. Further, a gold Swoosh adorns the sides, while black and gold branding accents the tongues. Finally, small details are on the heels, completing the design.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Shox R4 "Black/Metallic Gold" is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike