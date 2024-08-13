Nike Shox R4 “Phantom” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike
The perfect pair to celebrate the US Olympic success.

The Nike Shox R4 is making a triumphant return, reviving its early 2000s glory with a fresh "Phantom" colorway. This new release features subtle hints of navy, gold, and red, a palette that resonates with the recent Olympic triumphs where the US clinched a record 126 medals. The timing couldn't be more perfect, capturing the patriotic spirit and athletic excellence reflected in these colors. The Shox R4, known for its distinctive look and pioneering Shox technology, offers both shock absorption and a futuristic appeal.

The "Phantom" colorway combines these technical benefits with a stylistic nod to American pride, making it a standout choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Its bold yet sophisticated design elements make the Shox R4 not just a shoe, but a statement of performance and national pride. As the Nike Shox R4 rides the wave of its resurgence, this "Phantom" release is expected to attract fans old and new. Whether you're a collector seeking to add a nostalgic piece to your lineup or an athlete looking for robust footwear that carries a story, the Nike Shox R4 "Phantom" is gearing up to meet the demand.

"Phantom" Nike Shox R4

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a navy rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology in gold. Also, the uppers are in Phantom, creating a cohesive look. Further, a Swoosh adorns the sides, while red branding accents the tongues. Finally, small details are on the heels, completing the design.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Shox R4 “Phantom” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
