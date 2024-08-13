Nike Shox R4 “Phantom” Officially Revealed

The perfect pair to celebrate the US Olympic success.

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Shox R4 “Phantom” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The "Phantom" colorway combines these technical benefits with a stylistic nod to American pride, making it a standout choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Its bold yet sophisticated design elements make the Shox R4 not just a shoe, but a statement of performance and national pride. As the Nike Shox R4 rides the wave of its resurgence, this "Phantom" release is expected to attract fans old and new. Whether you're a collector seeking to add a nostalgic piece to your lineup or an athlete looking for robust footwear that carries a story, the Nike Shox R4 "Phantom" is gearing up to meet the demand.

