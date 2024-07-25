Nike Shox R4 “Racer Blue” Gets New Release Date

Only a small delay for this release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Shox R4 WMNS "Racer Blue" will be released on August 6th . Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

The sneakers boast a blue rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology. Also, the uppers are in racer blue, creating a cohesive look. Further, a silver Swoosh adorns the sides, while silver branding accents the tongues. Finally, a small silver detail is on the heels, completing the design. Overall, this pair is dropping only a few days later than we originally expected.

The blue extends seamlessly from the upper to the midsole and Shox columns , creating a cohesive and striking look. The sneaker includes perforations for breathability, keeping your feet cool and comfortable. Subtle Nike branding on the tongue, heel, and sides maintains the shoe's streamlined appearance. Ideal for both style and performance, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS "Racer Blue" is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Its all-blue design makes a bold statement, while the Shox technology ensures lasting comfort and support.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.