Nike Shox R4 “Racer Blue” Gets New Release Date

The Nike Shox R4 WMNS is launching in an eye-catching "Racer Blue" colorway this August. This women’s exclusive model features an all-blue palette, offering a bold and vibrant aesthetic. Crafted from premium materials, the upper ensures durability and comfort. The deep, rich blue covers the entire shoe, making it a standout piece for any collection. The signature Shox cushioning system in the heel provides exceptional shock absorption, delivering unparalleled comfort and support for daily wear or athletic activities. The "Racer Blue" colorway enhances the sleek design of the Shox R4.
The blue extends seamlessly from the upper to the midsole and Shox columns, creating a cohesive and striking look. The sneaker includes perforations for breathability, keeping your feet cool and comfortable. Subtle Nike branding on the tongue, heel, and sides maintains the shoe's streamlined appearance. Ideal for both style and performance, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS "Racer Blue" is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Its all-blue design makes a bold statement, while the Shox technology ensures lasting comfort and support.
"Racer Blue" Nike Shox R4 WMNS
The sneakers boast a blue rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology. Also, the uppers are in racer blue, creating a cohesive look. Further, a silver Swoosh adorns the sides, while silver branding accents the tongues. Finally, a small silver detail is on the heels, completing the design. Overall, this pair is dropping only a few days later than we originally expected.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Shox R4 WMNS “Racer Blue” will be released on August 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
