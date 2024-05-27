Nike Shox R4 WMNS “Racer Blue” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Shox R4 WMNS is set to release in a striking "Racer Blue" colorway this August. This women's exclusive model showcases an all-blue color scheme, creating a bold and vibrant look. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The entire shoe is drenched in a deep, rich blue, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The signature Shox cushioning system in the heel provides excellent shock absorption, offering unparalleled comfort and support for daily wear or athletic activities. The "Racer Blue" colorway highlights the sleek design of the Shox R4.

The blue hue extends from the upper to the midsole and Shox columns, creating a cohesive and eye-catching appearance. Additionally, the sneaker features perforations for breathability, ensuring your feet stay cool and comfortable. The Nike branding on the tongue, heel, and sides is subtly integrated, maintaining the shoe's streamlined look. Perfect for both style and performance, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS "Racer Blue" is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Its all-blue design makes a bold statement, while the Shox technology ensures lasting comfort and support.

"Racer Blue" Nike Shox R4 WMNS

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole, with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology. Further, the uppers are racer blue, creating a cohesive look for the shoes. Also, a silver Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, silver branding is on the tongues and a small silver detail is on the heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Shox R4 WMNS “Racer Blue” will be released on August 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

