Nike Shox R4 “Green Strike” Officially Revealed

This pair definitely makes a statement.

The Nike Shox R4 is set to launch in an eye-catching "Green Strike" colorway soon. This model features a bold mix of green and silver, offering a vibrant and dynamic look. Made from high-quality materials, the upper ensures both durability and comfort. The striking green covers much of the shoe, making it a standout addition to any collection. The signature Shox cushioning system in the heel provides excellent shock absorption, delivering top-tier comfort and support for both daily wear and athletic activities. The "Green Strike" colorway highlights the sleek design of the Shox R4.

The green flows seamlessly from the upper to the midsole and Shox columns, creating a cohesive and striking visual effect. Perforations are included for breathability, ensuring your feet stay cool and comfortable. Minimal Nike branding on the tongue, heel, and sides keeps the sneaker's look streamlined. Ideal for both fashion and performance, the Nike Shox R4 "Green Strike" is a must-have for sneaker fans. Its bold green design makes a strong statement, while the Shox technology guarantees lasting comfort and support for any occasion.

"Green Strike" Nike Shox R4

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a green rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology. Also, the uppers are in green, creating a cohesive look. Further, a silver Swoosh adorns the sides, while green branding accents the tongues. Finally, a small silver detail is on the heels, completing the design.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Shox R4 “Green Strike” will be released on October 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike