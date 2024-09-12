Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” First Look

Sneakerheads will love this color combination.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air is releasing in an eye-catching "Deep Royal Blue" colorway. This pair features a crisp white leather base, providing a clean and classic look. Royal blue overlays add a bold contrast, making the shoe stand out with its vibrant color scheme. A sail midsole complements the design, giving the sneaker a vintage touch that enhances its overall aesthetic. The "Deep Royal Blue" colorway strikes a perfect balance between timeless style and fresh, modern appeal. The combination of white, blue, and sail adds depth to the shoe, making it a versatile option for both casual wear and collecting.

As part of the Rare Air line, this Air Jordan 1 High OG focuses on unique design elements while maintaining the iconic Jordan silhouette. The premium leather construction ensures durability and comfort, making it suitable for all-day wear. With its blend of classic and contemporary colors, the "Deep Royal Blue" colorway is set to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG will appreciate this fresh take on a beloved silhouette. Keep an eye out for the release of the "Deep Royal Blue" as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air

Image via OnlineCarlo

These sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, their uppers consist of a white base complemented by royal blue overlays. A black silver Nike Swoosh and a dark Jordan Wings logo just above decorate the sides. Further, royal blue laces are present along with a black tongue. Finally, a red Swoosh is on the tongues.