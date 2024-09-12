Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” First Look

BYBen Atkinson225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sneakerheads will love this color combination.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air is releasing in an eye-catching "Deep Royal Blue" colorway. This pair features a crisp white leather base, providing a clean and classic look. Royal blue overlays add a bold contrast, making the shoe stand out with its vibrant color scheme. A sail midsole complements the design, giving the sneaker a vintage touch that enhances its overall aesthetic. The "Deep Royal Blue" colorway strikes a perfect balance between timeless style and fresh, modern appeal. The combination of white, blue, and sail adds depth to the shoe, making it a versatile option for both casual wear and collecting.

As part of the Rare Air line, this Air Jordan 1 High OG focuses on unique design elements while maintaining the iconic Jordan silhouette. The premium leather construction ensures durability and comfort, making it suitable for all-day wear. With its blend of classic and contemporary colors, the "Deep Royal Blue" colorway is set to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG will appreciate this fresh take on a beloved silhouette. Keep an eye out for the release of the "Deep Royal Blue" as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Read More: Jordan Heir “Sail/Vapor Green” Officially Unveiled

"Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air

Image via OnlineCarlo

These sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, their uppers consist of a white base complemented by royal blue overlays. A black silver Nike Swoosh and a dark Jordan Wings logo just above decorate the sides. Further, royal blue laces are present along with a black tongue. Finally, a red Swoosh is on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” will be released on February 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Max SNDR “Burgundy Crush” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...