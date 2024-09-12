Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air is releasing in an eye-catching "Deep Royal Blue" colorway. This pair features a crisp white leather base, providing a clean and classic look. Royal blue overlays add a bold contrast, making the shoe stand out with its vibrant color scheme. A sail midsole complements the design, giving the sneaker a vintage touch that enhances its overall aesthetic. The "Deep Royal Blue" colorway strikes a perfect balance between timeless style and fresh, modern appeal. The combination of white, blue, and sail adds depth to the shoe, making it a versatile option for both casual wear and collecting.
As part of the Rare Air line, this Air Jordan 1 High OG focuses on unique design elements while maintaining the iconic Jordan silhouette. The premium leather construction ensures durability and comfort, making it suitable for all-day wear. With its blend of classic and contemporary colors, the "Deep Royal Blue" colorway is set to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG will appreciate this fresh take on a beloved silhouette. Keep an eye out for the release of the "Deep Royal Blue" as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection.
"Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air
These sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, their uppers consist of a white base complemented by royal blue overlays. A black silver Nike Swoosh and a dark Jordan Wings logo just above decorate the sides. Further, royal blue laces are present along with a black tongue. Finally, a red Swoosh is on the tongues.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” will be released on February 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]