Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to release in a stunning "Deep Royal Blue" colorway next spring. This upcoming edition features a striking blue and white color scheme that is sure to turn heads. The bold blue covers the toe box, heel, and ankle collar, creating a vibrant contrast against the clean white base. Black details are strategically placed to add depth and definition to the design. The black Nike Swoosh on the sides stands out prominently, complementing the blue and white palette. The classic Air Jordan wings logo on the ankle is also in black, maintaining the shoe's iconic look.

The midsole is finished in sail, providing a vintage feel that enhances the overall aesthetic. This subtle yet sophisticated detail ties the design together seamlessly. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Deep Royal Blue" is more than just a visual treat. It promises the same high-quality craftsmanship and comfort that fans expect from the Air Jordan line. The high-top silhouette offers support, while the premium materials ensure durability and style. Anticipation is building for this release, as sneaker enthusiasts look forward to adding this unique colorway to their collections.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Official Photos Revealed

"Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with prominent royal blue leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh is black, along with the Jordan Wings logo. White laces and Nike branding on the tongue complete the design on these sneakers.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan One Take 5 “Quai 54” Officially Unveiled

[Via]