Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” Gets A First Look

BYBen Atkinson61 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A new colorway of the AJ1 is coming.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to release in a stunning "Deep Royal Blue" colorway next spring. This upcoming edition features a striking blue and white color scheme that is sure to turn heads. The bold blue covers the toe box, heel, and ankle collar, creating a vibrant contrast against the clean white base. Black details are strategically placed to add depth and definition to the design. The black Nike Swoosh on the sides stands out prominently, complementing the blue and white palette. The classic Air Jordan wings logo on the ankle is also in black, maintaining the shoe's iconic look.

The midsole is finished in sail, providing a vintage feel that enhances the overall aesthetic. This subtle yet sophisticated detail ties the design together seamlessly. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Deep Royal Blue" is more than just a visual treat. It promises the same high-quality craftsmanship and comfort that fans expect from the Air Jordan line. The high-top silhouette offers support, while the premium materials ensure durability and style. Anticipation is building for this release, as sneaker enthusiasts look forward to adding this unique colorway to their collections.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Official Photos Revealed

"Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with prominent royal blue leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh is black, along with the Jordan Wings logo. White laces and Nike branding on the tongue complete the design on these sneakers.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan One Take 5 “Quai 54” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” Coming in Spring 20257.2K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Gets New Photos6.6K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” First Details Revealed1.5K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” Releasing Next Spring424