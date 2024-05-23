Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Foamposite One is set to release in the upcoming "DMV" colorway, honoring the vibrant regions of Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. This iteration features an icy blue sole that contrasts sharply with the metallic copper upper, creating a striking visual effect. The metallic copper symbolizes the rich heritage and cultural significance of the DMV area, celebrated for its diversity and innovation. With its unique design and meaningful inspiration, the "DMV" colorway is sure to captivate both sneaker enthusiasts and residents of the region.

In addition to its eye-catching color scheme, the Nike Air Foamposite One "DMV" boasts the signature durability and comfort the Foamposite line is renowned for. The icy blue sole enhances the overall aesthetic while providing superior traction and support. With its bold design and nod to regional pride, this release is poised to become a coveted addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for further details on availability as excitement builds for this special edition Foamposite release.

"DMV" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature an icy blue sole paired with a carbon fiber midsole. The upper boasts metallic bronze ribbed protective material, a signature element in most Foamposites. Additional bronze accents elegantly enhance the tongue and heel, showcasing Nike branding and Foamposite logos. The heels highlight DMV and Penny branding, adding unique detail. Overall, these sneakers exude a metallic colorway that honors the DMV.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

