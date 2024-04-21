Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” Rumored Release Month

Prepare for All-Star Weekend next year.

BYBen Atkinson
Get ready to blast off into the stratosphere with the return of the Nike Air Foamposite One in the iconic "Galaxy" colorway. This highly anticipated release will make waves during All-Star Weekend in February 2025, marking a triumphant comeback for one of Nike's most coveted silhouettes. With its mesmerizing galaxy-inspired design, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" captures the imagination and redefines sneaker culture. The "Galaxy" colorway features a cosmic blend of purples, blues, and blacks, creating a mesmerizing effect that mimics the vastness of outer space. Each pair boasts a unique pattern, making every sneaker a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

It's limited availability and out-of-this-world design made it an instant classic, with resale prices skyrocketing to astronomical heights. Now, nearly a decade later, Nike is giving fans another chance to own a piece of sneaker history with the re-release of this iconic colorway. As the countdown to All-Star Weekend begins, sneaker enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy." Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual fan, this release promises to be an unforgettable moment in sneaker history.

"Galaxy" Nike Air Foamposite One

The sneakers feature a glow-in-the-dark rubber sole. A galaxy-themed shell-like material constructs the upper with black overlays that line the laces and heels. Also, a small Nike Swoosh is found on the toebox and grey Nike Foamposite branding is found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are clean and vibrant. The Galaxy look is incredibly popular and this return will continue to make headlines.

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” will be released at some point in May 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $240 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
