Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” New In-Hand Images

This is going to be a big release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" will be released at some point in February of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $240 when it is released.

The sneakers boast a glow-in-the-dark rubber sole, enhancing their unique appeal. The upper is crafted from a galaxy-themed shell-like material, complemented by black overlays along the laces and heels. Additionally, a small Nike Swoosh adorns the toebox, while grey Nike Foamposite branding is featured on the heel. These sneakers are both clean and vibrant, with the Galaxy theme remaining a fan favorite.

Nearly a decade later, Nike is giving fans another opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history with this re-release. The vibrant cosmic colors and detailed patterns continue to draw attention, making this one of the most coveted sneakers in the market . Sneaker enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting the chance to secure a pair of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy." Whether you're an avid collector or a casual fan, this release promises to be a memorable moment in the sneaker world.

