Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Slated For 2025: First Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Supreme, launching three new colorways: black, white, and blue. Each pair showcases a luxurious blend of materials, including leather, velvet, and suede, creating a standout texture that elevates the classic silhouette. The black colorway features a sleek finish that embodies sophistication, while the white variant offers a clean, versatile look perfect for any outfit. The blue option adds a vibrant touch, making it a bold choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Each colorway is designed to attract attention while providing quality craftsmanship.
The combination of materials not only enhances the visual appeal but also ensures comfort and durability for everyday wear. The SB Dunk Low has long been a favorite among skaters and collectors alike, and this collaboration promises to elevate its status even further. As the release date approaches, fans of both brands are eagerly anticipating these unique colorways. This collaboration between Nike and Supreme is sure to make waves in the sneaker community, with each pair becoming a must-have for collectors and fashion-forward individuals. Keep an eye out for these standout sneakers!
Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme
All 3 pairs feature very similar builds, with different colors. They features rubber soles and midsoles, with Supreme branding on the sides. Further, the uppers are comprised of leather and suede. Also, the Nike Swoosh is on the sides along with "94" which is the year Supreme was founded.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop.
