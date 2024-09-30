Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Slated For 2025: First Look

More Supreme collaborations on the way.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

All 3 pairs feature very similar builds, with different colors. They features rubber soles and midsoles, with Supreme branding on the sides. Further, the uppers are comprised of leather and suede. Also, the Nike Swoosh is on the sides along with "94" which is the year Supreme was founded.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Supreme, launching three new colorways: black, white, and blue . Each pair showcases a luxurious blend of materials, including leather, velvet, and suede, creating a standout texture that elevates the classic silhouette. The black colorway features a sleek finish that embodies sophistication, while the white variant offers a clean, versatile look perfect for any outfit. The blue option adds a vibrant touch, making it a bold choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Each colorway is designed to attract attention while providing quality craftsmanship.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.