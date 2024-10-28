A Fourth Colorway Joins The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection

This collection is going to be big.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to welcome an exciting addition with its upcoming "Black and Gold" colorway. This new release joins the previously announced colorways, including black, white, and blue. The "Black and Gold" version features a luxurious combination of textures, showcasing premium materials like leather, velvet, and suede. This fresh take brings a touch of sophistication while maintaining the classic Dunk silhouette. As fans get their first look at this eye-catching colorway, it’s clear that the "Black and Gold" option will be a standout in any sneaker collection.

The rich black base contrasts beautifully with the striking gold accents, ensuring a bold and luxurious appearance. Known for its comfort and durability, the SB Dunk Low continues to be a favorite among skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With the release date on the horizon, anticipation is building within the sneaker community. This collaboration between Nike and Supreme not only highlights the creativity of both brands but also promises to elevate the status of the SB Dunk Low even further. Keep an eye out for this exciting new colorway as it joins the lineup of must-have sneakers.

"Black And Gold" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a gold rubber rubber sole and a clean black midsole with Supreme branding. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a gold base, with black suede overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh and the Supreme 94 branding are on the sides.