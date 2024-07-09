Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Cinema” Slated For This Holiday: First Look

A pair inspired by Paris.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "City of Cinema" is an upcoming release that pays tribute to Paris, the city of lights and cinema. The sneaker features a vibrant gold upper adorned with an intricate pattern inspired by the opulence of Paris's theaters. This luxurious design is complemented by royal velvet details, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. The gold upper is both striking and symbolic, capturing the essence of Paris's rich cultural heritage. The intricate patterns on the upper reflect the architectural beauty and artistic flair found in the city's renowned theaters.

The "City of Cinema" colorway is not just about aesthetics; it also offers the performance and comfort that Nike SB is known for. The cushioned midsole ensures a comfortable ride, while the durable outsole provides excellent grip, making it suitable for both skateboarding and casual wear. This sneaker embodies the perfect blend of style, culture, and functionality. With its release, the Nike SB Dunk Low "City of Cinema" is set to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and Paris lovers alike. Keep an eye out for this unique and culturally rich addition to the Nike SB lineup.

"City of Cinema" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a vibrant gold leather upper, with a dark Swoosh on the sides. Also, velvet accents on the tongues are inspired by the seats of Paris' theatres. Nike SB branding is on the tongues and the insoles are also inspired by the theatres.