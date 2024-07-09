Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Cinema” Slated For This Holiday: First Look

BYBen Atkinson28 Views
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE
Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
A pair inspired by Paris.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "City of Cinema" is an upcoming release that pays tribute to Paris, the city of lights and cinema. The sneaker features a vibrant gold upper adorned with an intricate pattern inspired by the opulence of Paris's theaters. This luxurious design is complemented by royal velvet details, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. The gold upper is both striking and symbolic, capturing the essence of Paris's rich cultural heritage. The intricate patterns on the upper reflect the architectural beauty and artistic flair found in the city's renowned theaters.

The "City of Cinema" colorway is not just about aesthetics; it also offers the performance and comfort that Nike SB is known for. The cushioned midsole ensures a comfortable ride, while the durable outsole provides excellent grip, making it suitable for both skateboarding and casual wear. This sneaker embodies the perfect blend of style, culture, and functionality. With its release, the Nike SB Dunk Low "City of Cinema" is set to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and Paris lovers alike. Keep an eye out for this unique and culturally rich addition to the Nike SB lineup.

"City of Cinema" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a vibrant gold leather upper, with a dark Swoosh on the sides. Also, velvet accents on the tongues are inspired by the seats of Paris' theatres. Nike SB branding is on the tongues and the insoles are also inspired by the theatres.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Cinema” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
