Nike Air Force 1 Low “Paw Print” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson129 Views
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A playful new sneaker.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in a delightful "Paw Print" colorway. This women's exclusive edition features a charming and playful color palette. The blend of Pearl Pink, White, Pink Foam, and Playful Pink creates an appealing and stylish sneaker. The upper combines different shades of pink, making it eye-catching and unique. The "Paw Print" edition stands out with its distinctive details. The tongue showcases the Nike branding in a pink paw design, adding a fun and whimsical touch. This playful element highlights the sneaker's theme and adds personality to the classic silhouette.

Designed with both style and comfort in mind, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Paw Print" maintains the Air Force 1's iconic look. The shoe features a durable leather upper, ensuring long-lasting wear. The cushioned midsole provides excellent comfort, perfect for all-day wear. The rubber outsole offers reliable traction, making it suitable for various surfaces. This women's exclusive release is sure to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. The "Paw Print" colorway adds a fresh and playful twist to the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low.

"Paw Print" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk pink rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the upper features a light pink leather base with slightly darker pink leather overlays. Further, a vibrant puffy pink Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, the Nike branding on the tongues is placed inside a pink paw design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Paw Print” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
