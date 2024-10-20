This Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Salt" Brings A Pop Of Color

A clean women's colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Pink Salt" colorway, designed exclusively for women. This iteration highlights a clean white leather upper, which provides a fresh and versatile foundation. The shoe features vibrant pink accents that catch the eye, adding a playful twist to its classic silhouette. The Nike Swoosh and the stitching around the heel showcase a striking pink hue, making the design pop. In addition to its stylish color scheme, the "Pink Salt" edition is crafted with premium materials for a luxurious feel.

The soft leather not only enhances the aesthetic but also ensures durability and comfort for everyday wear. The rubber outsole adds traction and stability, making it suitable for both casual outings and active days. This women's exclusive colorway is perfect for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate both fashion and functionality. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Salt" is a testament to Jordan Brand's commitment to creating stylish options for all fans. As anticipation builds for this release, sneakerheads are eager to add this vibrant pair to their collections, celebrating the fusion of sporty heritage and modern design.

"Pink Salt" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a pink rubber sole paired with a fresh sail midsole. The base consists of white leather, with guava ice overlays. A pink Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with light laces and tongue. Pink Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in pink stitching, providing a classic appearance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Salt” will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike