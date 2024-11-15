Air Jordan 1 Low Joins The "Valentine’s Day" Collection

Jordan Brand is celebrating love.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to release in a special "Valentine's Day" colorway in 2025. This sweet iteration of the classic silhouette features a pink leather base, with glossy accents in red, making it perfect for the occasion. The Swoosh is finished in a shiny red hue that contrasts beautifully against the soft pink tones of the upper. Additionally, the shoes feature matching pink laces and a red rubber outsole that ties the whole design together. The design also includes the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo on the heel, adding a familiar touch to the festive theme.

This sneaker is a nod to both style and love, offering a fun and fashionable option for those looking to celebrate Valentine's Day in style. As the perfect balance of casual and chic, the "Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 1 Low promises to turn heads with its unique and playful look. The shoe's smooth leather and vibrant details ensure it stands out in any collection. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Valentine's Day" will be a must-have for sneaker lovers this season. Its romantic color scheme and premium build make it an easy pick for both sneakerheads and those looking for a stylish gift. Keep an eye out for its release in early 2025!

"Valentine’s Day" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a dark red rubber sole paired with a fresh pink midsole. Also, the base consists of a pink leather, with matching pink overlays. Further, a red glossy Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with pink laces and tongue. Red Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in red, providing a classic appearance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Valentine's Day” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

Image via Nike