"Black Metallic Reimagined" Extended To The Air Jordan 1 Mid

Jordan is building a collection out of this colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Metallic Reimagined" is set to drop in 2025, bringing a fresh twist to the iconic silhouette. The sneaker features a sleek black leather base with metallic silver overlays, creating a striking contrast. A black Swoosh adorns the sides, with the classic Air Jordan Wings logo stamped on the collar. The white midsole adds a clean contrast against the bold black and metallic accents, completing the overall look. This colorway takes inspiration from previous AJ1 styles, offering a timeless yet modern appeal.

Interestingly, the same "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway will also be featured on the upcoming Air Jordan 5 release in 2025. The metallic finish and black leather bring a sense of luxury and sophistication to these sneakers. With its sleek and bold design, the "Black Metallic Reimagined" edition is perfect for both sneakerheads and those seeking a stylish everyday option. This release is expected to generate significant buzz among collectors and basketball fans alike, further elevating the legacy of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Get ready for an exciting drop, as both the AJ1 and AJ5 will offer the same sharp look in the coming year.

"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent icy blue rubber sole and a clean black midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a black leather base with matching black leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. White laces complete the design. Finally, red Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing in February of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

Image via Nike