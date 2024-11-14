A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Force 1 Low “While You Were Sleeping” Exclusive Release

This pair is releasing exclusively through AMM.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "While You Were Sleeping" is part of the A Ma Maniere collection. It joins the Air Jordan 4 and AJ39 from the collaboration. Set to drop exclusively through A Ma Maniere, this sneaker features a premium beige leather upper with subtle grey and cream accents. The familiar Air Force 1 silhouette is given a refined twist with luxurious touches that showcase the craftsmanship the brand is known for. The classic white midsole is paired with a translucent gum outsole, adding a vintage touch to the design.

On the sides, a soft grey Swoosh adds contrast, while the A Ma Maniere logo appears on the heel, completing the sophisticated look. The "While You Were Sleeping" theme is embodied in the quiet yet striking design, reflecting the brand's ethos of understated elegance. As part of this special release, the collaboration continues to push the boundaries of fashion and basketball culture. With a focus on high-quality materials and subtle branding, the A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Force 1 Low is expected to be a highly sought-after addition to sneaker collections worldwide. Fans can look forward to securing a pair exclusively through A Ma Maniére later this month.

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a tan leather base, with matching leather overlays. Further, A Ma Maniere branding is on the sail midsole, under the silver Nike Swoosh.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Force 1 Low “While You Were Sleeping” will be released on November 22nd now through A Ma Maniere. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This release is sure to make waves in the sneaker world.

