Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" Gets On-Foot Photos

This collection just keeps getting better and better.



The Air Max 95 is set to shine with its upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere, joining the "While You Were Sleeping" collection. This edition showcases a stunning blend of purples, ranging from deep violet to rich burgundy. The iconic silhouette of the Air Max 95 is perfect for highlighting this vibrant color scheme. Crafted with premium materials, this sneaker combines style and comfort. The layered design of the upper allows the purple hues to blend seamlessly, creating a visually striking effect. The unique gradient adds depth and character, making each pair a true work of art.

The Air Max 95 is known for its exceptional cushioning and support, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. This collaboration enhances its legacy by infusing A Ma Maniere’s sophisticated design elements, elevating the classic silhouette to new heights. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among fans and collectors alike. The "While You Were Sleeping" collection emphasizes luxury and creativity, and this collaboration is no exception. The Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere is poised to be a must-have for anyone looking to make a bold statement in their sneaker collection.

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95

The sneakers feature a dark purple rubber sole and matching midsole. Of course, the midsole also features air bubbles, as this is an Air Max. Further, the uppers are fully comprised of leather, with different shades of purple throughout. Also, the A Ma Maniere logo is on the sides and a Swoosh is on the other.