Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere Gets Second Colorway

The Nike Air Max 95 is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, releasing a "Black Violet" colorway next spring. While images are not yet available, the anticipated design is generating buzz. The pair will likely feature a dark purple base, offering a rich and deep aesthetic. This bold color choice is expected to be complemented by lighter pink details, adding a subtle contrast. The Air Max 95, known for its distinctive layered design, will benefit from A Ma Maniere's refined touch.

With its iconic silhouette, the Nike Air Max 95 has always been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The addition of A Ma Maniere’s design expertise elevates this model, making it a highly anticipated release. Fans are eager to see how the "Black Violet" colorway will translate onto the classic lines and contours of the Air Max 95. As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike are looking forward to adding this unique and stylish collaboration to their collections.

A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95

2 pairs of A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95 are set to release in the coming months.

AMM x Nike Air Max 95 SP “Burgundy Ash” (pictured)

Dark Violet Ore/Burgundy Ash

FZ8743-200 SPRING 2025

AMM x Nike Air Max 95 SP “Black/Violet”

Black/Violet Ore

FZ8743-001 pic.twitter.com/LQGWr3mDjp — Brandon (@brandon1an) May 28, 2024

Note that the photos above are not of the "Black Violet" colorway. Instead, this is the “Burgundy Ash” colorway. Expect the Black Violet colorway to be much darker all around. The dominant color will likely be a similar violet to the one shown above, with lighter colors as details. Either way, the Air Max 95 is an iconic silhouette and it's all set to drop in a huge collab with A Ma Maniere.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere "Black Violet" will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

