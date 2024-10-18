A Ma Maniére Takes The Air Max 95 To New Heights

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE
Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Detailed images have surfaced and this pair drops in a week.

The Nike Air Max 95 is set to shine with its upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere, part of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection. A Ma Maniere dropped detailed photos, revealing a stunning blend of purples, from deep violet to rich burgundy. The iconic silhouette of the Air Max 95 is ideal for showcasing this vibrant color scheme. Crafted with premium materials, this sneaker combines style and comfort. The layered design of the upper allows the purple hues to blend seamlessly, creating a visually striking effect. The unique gradient adds depth and character, making each pair a true work of art. A release date has also been set.

The Air Max 95 is known for its exceptional cushioning and support, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. This collaboration enhances its legacy by infusing A Ma Maniere’s sophisticated design elements, elevating the classic silhouette to new heights. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among fans and collectors alike. The "While You Were Sleeping" collection emphasizes luxury and creativity, and this collaboration is no exception. The Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere is poised to be a must-have for anyone looking to make a bold statement in their sneaker collection.

Read More: Wu-Tang Fans Get Ready For The Return Of This Iconic Dunk High

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95

The sneakers showcase a deep purple rubber sole and a coordinating midsole. Naturally, the midsole includes air bubbles, as is characteristic of the Air Max. Additionally, the uppers are entirely made of leather, featuring various shades of purple. The A Ma Maniere logo appears on the sides, while a Swoosh is displayed on the opposite side.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" will be released on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Step Into Nature With The New Air Jordan 4 RM "Earth" Colorway

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...