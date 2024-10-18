A Ma Maniére Takes The Air Max 95 To New Heights

Detailed images have surfaced and this pair drops in a week.

The Nike Air Max 95 is set to shine with its upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere, part of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection. A Ma Maniere dropped detailed photos, revealing a stunning blend of purples, from deep violet to rich burgundy. The iconic silhouette of the Air Max 95 is ideal for showcasing this vibrant color scheme. Crafted with premium materials, this sneaker combines style and comfort. The layered design of the upper allows the purple hues to blend seamlessly, creating a visually striking effect. The unique gradient adds depth and character, making each pair a true work of art. A release date has also been set.

The Air Max 95 is known for its exceptional cushioning and support, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. This collaboration enhances its legacy by infusing A Ma Maniere’s sophisticated design elements, elevating the classic silhouette to new heights. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among fans and collectors alike. The "While You Were Sleeping" collection emphasizes luxury and creativity, and this collaboration is no exception. The Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere is poised to be a must-have for anyone looking to make a bold statement in their sneaker collection.

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95

The sneakers showcase a deep purple rubber sole and a coordinating midsole. Naturally, the midsole includes air bubbles, as is characteristic of the Air Max. Additionally, the uppers are entirely made of leather, featuring various shades of purple. The A Ma Maniere logo appears on the sides, while a Swoosh is displayed on the opposite side.