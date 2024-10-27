Deep Purple And Rich Burgundy In The Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere

One of the cleanest colorways we've seen yet.

Official photos have surfaced for the upcoming collaboration between A Ma Maniere and the Air Max 95, which is part of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection. This edition features a stunning mix of purples, ranging from deep violet to rich burgundy. The iconic look of the Air Max 95 is ideal for showcasing this vibrant color scheme. Made with premium materials, this sneaker combines style and comfort effortlessly. The layered design of the upper allows the purple tones to blend easily, creating a visually striking effect. The unique color adds depth and character, making each pair a true masterpiece.

Renowned for its outstanding support, the Air Max 95 is a favorite among sneaker lovers. As the release date approaches, anticipation grows among fans and collectors alike. The "While You Were Sleeping" collection emphasizes luxury and creativity, and this partnership is no exception. The Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere will be a must-have for anyone looking to make a bold statement in their sneaker collection.

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The shoes have a deep purple rubber sole and a midsole in the same color. Naturally, the midsole also includes air bubbles, as this is an Air Max. Additionally, the uppers are entirely made of leather, showing various shades of purple. The A Ma Maniere logo is displayed on the sides, while a Swoosh is featured on the other side.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" will be released on October 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via Nike