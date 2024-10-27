Be Yourself In New Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Self Expression" colorway, marking a significant milestone for Jordan Brand’s 40th anniversary. This new release embraces a bold Black and Summit White palette, inviting sneaker lovers to showcase their individuality through customization. What truly sets the "Self Expression" edition apart is its innovative multi-layered design. Also, the sneaker features a unique three-layer paint scheme, comprising a black top layer, a vibrant middle layer, and a clean white base.

This feature emphasizes the brand's commitment to creativity and self-expression, making each pair a canvas for the wearer’s imagination. With the classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 combined with this modern twist, the "Self Expression" colorway stands as a testament to the culture of customization in sneaker design. Anticipation is building among fans who appreciate the blend of tradition and innovation. Overall, a the release date approaches, the excitement around the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression" is high. It promises a unique addition to any sneaker collection.

"Self Expression" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers feature a white leather base, with black overlays. Further, wearers can peel away the layers to reveal hidden colors beneath, allowing them to create a personalized look that evolves over time.