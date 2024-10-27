Be Yourself In New Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression”

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Self Expression" colorway, marking a significant milestone for Jordan Brand’s 40th anniversary. This new release embraces a bold Black and Summit White palette, inviting sneaker lovers to showcase their individuality through customization. What truly sets the "Self Expression" edition apart is its innovative multi-layered design. Also, the sneaker features a unique three-layer paint scheme, comprising a black top layer, a vibrant middle layer, and a clean white base.

This feature emphasizes the brand's commitment to creativity and self-expression, making each pair a canvas for the wearer’s imagination. With the classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 combined with this modern twist, the "Self Expression" colorway stands as a testament to the culture of customization in sneaker design. Anticipation is building among fans who appreciate the blend of tradition and innovation. Overall, a the release date approaches, the excitement around the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression" is high. It promises a unique addition to any sneaker collection.

"Self Expression" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” is going to drop sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

