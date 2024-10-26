Excitement Builds With Retailer Photos Of Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat"

We're all looking forward to January for this release.

Retailer photos have surfaced for the Air Jordan 3, which will make a significant impact with its highly anticipated "Black Cat" colorway, set to drop on January 11th. This sleek and stealthy iteration pays homage to Michael Jordan's nickname, "Black Cat," featuring an all-black color scheme. The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" combines style and performance, staying true to the Jordan Brand ethos. The new images showcase the iconic elephant print overlays and the Jumpman logo on the heel, emphasizing the sneaker's rich heritage and legacy.

Excitement is building among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors regarding the release of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat." This pair is an essential addition to any sneaker collection. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to include this classic design and monochromatic colorway in their lineup. The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is sure to attract attention, capturing the essence of MJ's legendary career and lasting legacy. Overall, this highly anticipated release is definitely worth the wait, drawing the interest of sneakerheads everywhere.

Read More: Awake NY Is Joining Forces With The Air Jordan 5

"Black Cat" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a sleek black rubber sole combined with a tidy black midsole, creating a polished, cohesive look. Also, the uppers are made entirely from premium black nubuck material, giving them an upscale feel. Additionally, the design subtly incorporates black elephant print details to add texture and visual appeal. Black laces and coordinating lace locks enhance the all-black aesthetic. Finally, discreet yet recognizable black Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” will be released on January 11th. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike