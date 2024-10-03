Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” Receives Even Earlier Release Date

Hopefully this is the end of the release date saga for this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” will be released on January 11th. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

These shoes feature a smooth black rubber sole combined with a spotless black midsole, creating a tidy, cohesive look. The uppers are made entirely from high-quality black nubuck material, giving them a premium feel. Additionally, the design subtly incorporates black elephant print details to add texture and visual appeal. Black laces and matching lace locks enhance the all-black aesthetic. Finally, understated yet recognizable black Jumpman branding is displayed on the tongue and heel, finishing off the overall design with a touch of signature style.

Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are buzzing about the arrival of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat." It's seen as an essential addition to any sneaker collection . Originally scheduled for a later January release, the date has been moved up again to even earlier in January, generating even more excitement among fans. With its classic design and monochromatic colorway, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is sure to turn heads. This sneaker embodies the essence of MJ's legendary career and lasting legacy, making it a highly anticipated release worth waiting for.

