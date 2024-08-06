Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” Receives New Release Date

Jordan can't seem to decide when to drop this pair.

Kicks On Fire reports that this Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” will be released on January 25th. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

These shoes boast a sleek black rubber sole paired with a pristine black midsole, creating a clean, unified look. Also, the uppers are crafted entirely from premium black nubuck material, giving them a luxurious feel. Further, adding texture and visual interest, the design subtly integrates black elephant print detailing. Black laces and matching lace locks enhance the monochromatic aesthetic. Finally, subtle yet iconic black Jumpman branding adorns the tongue and heel, completing the overall design with a touch of signature style.

Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike are buzzing about the release of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat." It's recognized as a must-have addition to any collection. Even though we originally thought it would drop in March 2025, the date has been moved up, and fans couldn't be more excited. With its classic design and monochromatic colorway, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is sure to stand out. This sneaker captures the essence of MJ's legendary career and enduring legacy, and it's definitely worth the wait.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.