Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” Receives New Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 is set to make waves with its highly anticipated "Black Cat" colorway, now dropping on January 25, 2025. This sleek and stealthy iteration pays homage to Michael Jordan's nickname, "Black Cat," with its all-black color scheme. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" offers a blend of style and performance that's synonymous with the Jordan Brand. Iconic elephant print overlays and the Jumpman logo on the heel further accentuate the sneaker's heritage and legacy.
Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike are buzzing about the release of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat." It's recognized as a must-have addition to any collection. Even though we originally thought it would drop in March 2025, the date has been moved up, and fans couldn't be more excited. With its classic design and monochromatic colorway, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is sure to stand out. This sneaker captures the essence of MJ's legendary career and enduring legacy, and it's definitely worth the wait.
"Black Cat" Air Jordan 3
These shoes boast a sleek black rubber sole paired with a pristine black midsole, creating a clean, unified look. Also, the uppers are crafted entirely from premium black nubuck material, giving them a luxurious feel. Further, adding texture and visual interest, the design subtly integrates black elephant print detailing. Black laces and matching lace locks enhance the monochromatic aesthetic. Finally, subtle yet iconic black Jumpman branding adorns the tongue and heel, completing the overall design with a touch of signature style.
Kicks On Fire reports that this Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” will be released on January 25th. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
