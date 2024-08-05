Air Jordan 1 Mid “Iron Grey” Gets Official Images

This pair drops later this fall.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is about to get a sleek update with the upcoming "Iron Grey" colorway. This release is all about understated style, featuring a clean white leather base with cool grey and bold black overlays. It's a versatile look that can easily become a staple in any sneakerhead's collection. The white leather base gives these kicks a fresh and crisp feel. Grey overlays add a modern twist, providing a subtle contrast that stands out without being too flashy. Black accents, including the iconic Nike Swoosh and laces,.

The padded collar and cushioned insole make them perfect for all-day wear. The mid-top design offers just the right amount of support, making them a great choice for any occasion. These sneakers aren't just about looks, though. They’re built to last, with high-quality materials and craftsmanship that Jordan Brand is known for. The "Iron Grey" colorway is perfect for those who want a stylish yet understated addition to their collection. Keep an eye out for the release date, because these are sure to be a hit. Get ready to rock the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Iron Grey" and step up your sneaker game.

"Iron Grey" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with both grey and black leather overlays. A grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. Black laces complete the design. Finally, grey Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Iron Grey” will be released on October 5th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.