Air Jordan 1 Mid “Phantom” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is stepping up with the new "Phantom" colorway. This women's exclusive features a stylish gum rubber sole paired with a sleek phantom upper. The design creates a cohesive and effortlessly chic look. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always been a favorite, and this release adds a fresh twist. The "Phantom" colorway is perfect for those who love subtle elegance with a touch of flair. It’s the kind of sneaker that turns heads without trying too hard. Crafted for comfort and style, the mid-top design offers versatility for any outfit.

Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, these kicks fit right in. The phantom upper gives a modern vibe, while the gum sole adds a classic touch. This release isn’t just about looks; it’s about making a statement. The "Phantom" colorway embraces simplicity with a bold edge. It’s perfect for sneaker lovers who appreciate both form and function. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Phantom." It’s more than just a shoe; it’s a fashion-forward choice that captures the essence of style and grace. Don’t miss out on this exclusive drop!

"Phantom" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a phantom leather base with more phantom leather overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. Finally, phantom laces complete the design. Finally, a phantom Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Phantom” will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike