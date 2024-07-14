Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to release in the "Phantom" colorway. This edition features a phantom leather base, creating a sleek and modern look. Grey leather overlays add depth and contrast to the design. Black details enhance the overall aesthetic. The black Nike Swoosh stands out on the sides, complementing the grey and phantom tones. Red accents provide a pop of color, seen on the tongue logo and heel tab. The low-top design offers versatility and ease of wear, making it suitable for various occasions. The cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort.
The rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability. This makes the sneaker ideal for both casual wear and light athletic activities. The combination of phantom, grey, black, and red creates a balanced and stylish look. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release. Its blend of classic design elements and modern color scheme makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Phantom" is sure to make a statement. Don’t miss the chance to add this stylish pair to your lineup.
"Phantom" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
To begin, the pair features a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a phantom leather base, with matching grey leather overlays to the sole. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, redk Jordan branding can be found on the tongue and a black Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.
Kicks on Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” will be released on July 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]